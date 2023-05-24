    বাংলা

    Man jailed for 10 years for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post that sparked violence in 2017

    The lawyer for Titu Roy says the convict could not have written the post because he is illiterate

    Rangpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 May 2023, 04:31 PM
    Updated : 24 May 2023, 04:31 PM

    The Rangpur Cyber Tribunal has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for a “blasphemous” Facebook post that sparked violent attacks on Hindus in the district in 2017.

    Judge Abdul Mazid pronounced the sentence on Wednesday in the presence of the convict, Titu Roy, 35, in the case started under the ICT Act, Public Prosecutor Ruhul Amin Talukder said.

    Titu was also fined Tk 50,000. He will have to be in jail for five more months if he fails to pay the fines.

    Derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad were posted from a Facebook account “Md Titu” on Oct 28, 2017.

    Thousands of angry Muslims in Titu’s village Harkali Thakurpara in Rangpur’s Gangachara demonstrated at the local marketplace before attacking his home and other Hindu families in the neighbourhood.

    A young man died in clashes with police during the arson attacks.

    Separate cases were filed over the attacks and the Facebook post.

    Prashanta Kumar Roy, the lawyer for Titu, said forensic tests could not find evidence that the post was written on Titu’s mobile phone.

    “And it’s impossible for an illiterate person to open a fake ID and spread such a post,” Prashanta said, adding they will challenge the verdict at the HIgh Court.

    RELATED STORIES
    A Russian flag is seen on the laptop screen in front of a computer screen on which cyber code is displayed, in this illustration picture.
    FBI says it has sabotaged hacking tool created by elite Russian spies
    Similar announcements, revealing the cyber disruption effort, were made by security agencies in the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand
    Asia water, energy supplies at risk as climate woes mount: research
    Asia water, energy supplies at risk as climate woes mount
    Climate-related disruptions to the crucial Hindu Kush-Himalayan water system are posing risks to economic development in 16 Asian countries
    Founder of Wagner private mercenary group Yevgeny Prigozhin leaves a cemetery before the funeral of Russian military blogger Maxim Fomin widely known by the name of Vladlen Tatarsky, who was recently killed in a bomb attack in a St Petersburg cafe, in Moscow, Russia, Apr 8, 2023.
    Wagner head offered to reveal Russian troop locations to Ukraine
    Prigozhin, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has publicly threatened to withdraw his mercenaries from the area around Bakhmut
    Smoke rises from the territory of the Ukrainian Defence Ministry's unit, after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine February 24, 2022.
    FBI working with US companies to collect war crime evidence in Ukraine
    That work includes looking into cellphone information, forensic analyses of DNA samples, as well as analysis of body parts collected off battlefields

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk