Man jailed for 10 years for ‘blasphemous’ Facebook post that sparked violence in 2017

The Rangpur Cyber Tribunal has sentenced a man to 10 years in prison for a “blasphemous” Facebook post that sparked violent attacks on Hindus in the district in 2017.

Judge Abdul Mazid pronounced the sentence on Wednesday in the presence of the convict, Titu Roy, 35, in the case started under the ICT Act, Public Prosecutor Ruhul Amin Talukder said.

Titu was also fined Tk 50,000. He will have to be in jail for five more months if he fails to pay the fines.

Derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad were posted from a Facebook account “Md Titu” on Oct 28, 2017.