Police arrest man for hitting child with iron rod in Chattogram

Police have arrested a man in Chattogram for allegedly hitting a child with an iron rod.
Jahed Ullah Bin Khaled, 42, was apprehended in the port city's Askar Dighir Par area in connection with a case filed by the victim's mother.
The victim, a 12-year-old child, worked at a restaurant called 'Biriyani Express' in Lalkhan Bazar. He used to wash dishes there while Jahed worked as a waiter, said MD Neyamat Ullah, chief of Khulshi Police Station.
"On Feb 12, the child was sitting in a corner when Jahed began verbally abusing him. At one point, he hit the child with an iron rod."
The child's mother, an alms seeker, sent him to work at the restaurant for a monthly salary of Tk 3,000 to support the family financially.
Following the incident, Jahed went into hiding and later police arrested him after a tip-off, the police officer said.