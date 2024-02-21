Police arrest man for hitting child with iron rod in Chattogram

"On Feb 12, the child was sitting in a corner when Jahed began verbally abusing him. At one point, he hit the child with an iron rod."



The child's mother, an alms seeker, sent him to work at the restaurant for a monthly salary of Tk 3,000 to support the family financially.



Following the incident, Jahed went into hiding and later police arrested him after a tip-off, the police officer said.