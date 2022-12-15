BUET students 'largely satisfied' with police explanation on Fardin's death

The peers of Fardin Noor Parash, a BUET student whose body was found in the Shitalakkhya River over a month ago, say that they were initially sceptical of investigators’ claims that he had committed suicide, but were ‘largely satisfied’ after meeting with detectives for three hours.

The students visited the headquarters of the police's Detective Branch in Dhaka’s Minto Road on Thursday to question why police were now calling the incident a ‘suicide’ even though they had initially ruled it a ‘murder’.

“They showed us the evidence,” Tahmid Hossain, who spoke on behalf of the students, told the media. “We believe this evidence is relevant. They put quite a bit of effort into uncovering it. Perhaps there are a few gaps in some areas. We hope they will make progress in filling those gaps soon. They have given us assurances on the matter.”