Met Office asks to hoist cautionary signal No. 3 as sea grows rough

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal will turn into a cyclone tonight, a meteorologist says

The deep depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to move northwards and intensify further. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department has advised four maritime ports of Bangladesh to lower distant cautionary signal No. 1 and hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.

The sea will remain rough near the deep depression centre, according to the Met Office.

In a special cyclone bulletin issued at 2pm on Saturday, the BMD said the deep depression at noon was centred about 500 km southwest of Chattogram port, 435 km southwest of Cox’s Bazar port, 475 km south of Mongla port and 425 km south of Payra port.

When the deep depression turns into a cyclone, it will be named ‘Remal’, a name chosen by Oman which means ‘sand’ in Arabic.

The cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal are named by the World Meteorological Organisation's regional cyclone agency ESCAP. The names of new cyclones are gradually fixed from a list of names given by the 13 countries in the region.

The Met Office said the deep depression may turn into cyclone Remal on Saturday night. Afterwards, it will move along the Khulna and Barishal coasts as a severe cyclonic storm.

The cyclone could cross the coast by Sunday afternoon and enter through Patuakhali’s Khepupara, which would be the centre of the cyclone.

Meteorologist Md Monowar Hossain said a deep convection is taking place over the north Bay under its influence. Squally weather is likely to affect the maritime ports, the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 48 km of the deep depression centre is about 50 kph, rising to 60 kph in gusts and squalls.

Around 2:30pm on Saturday, Meteorologist Hossain said, “The deep depression will turn into a cyclone between evening and midnight. It will depend on the wind speed.”

“The timing of cyclone formation may vary depending on the wind speed in the deep depression area in the Bay of Bengal."

The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal No. 3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the north Bay and the deep sea have been advised to take shelter immediately.

Meanwhile, in its weather forecast for the next 72 hours from 9am on Saturday, the BMD said that light to moderate rain or thundershowers, accompanied by temporary gusty wind, is likely to occur at most places over the Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions and at many places over the Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions with moderately heavy to very heavy falls at places over the southern part of the country.

The weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies elsewhere over the country.

A mild to moderate heatwave is sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and it may continue, the BMD said.

Day temperature may remain nearly unchanged and night temperature may fall by 1 or 2 degrees Celsius across the country.