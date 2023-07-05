Bangladesh government distances itself from lawsuit registered against Biden, Blinken in US

Bangladesh’s top diplomat has made it clear that his government has had no link with the men who recently filed a lawsuit at a US court, accusing President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken of “unconstitutionally and unjustifiably obstructing the economic development of Bangladesh and damaging the country’s image”.

Terming the plaintiffs “opportunists”, Foreign Minister AK Momen said the trio who filed the lawsuits might have some “ulterior motives”.

“I don’t know about these. It would be best if you ask them,” he said when a journalist asked him about the government’s position on the lawsuit, which drew serious attention on Bangladeshi social media.