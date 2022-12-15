Family and friends doubt police claim BUET student Fardin died by suicide

The family and friends of Fardin Noor Parash, the BUET student whose body was found in the Shitalakkhya river more than a month ago, have swatted away police claim that he died by suicide.

The Detective Branch of police and the Rapid Action Battalion said on Wednesday the 24-year-old jumped into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge in Demra.

“I’m not convinced by the DB and the RAB’s statements. None of the videos of Fardin after he left Rampura is clear,” said Fardin’s father Nur Uddin Rana.