Family and friends doubt police claim BUET student Fardin died by suicide

The family and friends of Fardin Noor Parash, the BUET student whose body was found in the Shitalakkhya river more than a month ago, have swatted away police claim that he died by suicide.
The Detective Branch of police and the Rapid Action Battalion said on Wednesday the 24-year-old jumped into the river from Sultana Kamal Bridge in Demra.
“I’m not convinced by the DB and the RAB’s statements. None of the videos of Fardin after he left Rampura is clear,” said Fardin’s father Nur Uddin Rana.
“And there is no clear video of Fardin jumping from the Sultana Kamal Bridge in Demra. A wave can be seen there, but it cannot be concluded definitively that Fardin jumped (into the river) there. It might be someone else.”
Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said it appeared Fardin took his own life out of frustration from bad results and a lack of money to travel to Spain, where he was supposed to join an international debate competition.
Fardin’s classmate Mashiat Zahin said Fardin completed a 10-day survey with others and he did not appear to be depressed.
She pointed out Fardin’s friend Amatullah Bushra, who was arrested in a case on murder charges, told police that Fardin had been quite normal hours before he went missing.
“Money for travel to Spain wasn’t a huge problem. A sponsor could be managed. And his result was not that bad or good. He was ahead in extracurricular activities. The question of suicide for bad results does not arise.”
She said the BUET students would speak in detail about their points during a demonstration demanding justice for Fardin on Thursday.