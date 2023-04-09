All eight people killed in Bandarban shootout were from Bawm ethnic group

The eight people killed in an alleged shootout between tribal groups in Bandarban's Rowangchhari Upazila on Thursday night were all members of the Bawm ethnic minority.

An official from the Bandarban Bawm Social Council, who chose to remain anonymous, told bdnews24.com that the bodies of the eight people were handed to the council or families following legal procedures on Saturday.

Some of the bodies had started to decompose and emit an unpleasant odour due to the heat.

Out of the eight people who were killed, six were from Ward No. 4 of Paindu Union in Ruma Upazila. They are Sangkhum Bawm, 45, Lal Thajar Bawm, 27, Bhanlal Duh Bawm, 35, Sun Thir Thang Bawm, 22, Boirem Bawm, 17, and Lallian Ngak Bawm, 44.