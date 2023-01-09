Dhaka, Washington discuss Rohingya, defence cooperation and maritime security

Bangladesh and the US have discussed issues, including Rohingya repatriation, defence cooperation and maritime security, during Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher’s Dhaka visit.
The US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia, who is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh, met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.
They also discussed cooperation in humanitarian assistance, Indo-Pacific strategy, development, strengthening capacities of the law-enforcing agencies and cyber security.
Rear Admiral Laubacher visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar on Sunday after arriving in Dhaka the previous day.
She praised the bold decision of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for allowing in and providing shelter to over a million forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals who were fleeing “genocide”, according to the statement.
Masud and Laubacher discussed the support of the international community for this distressed population “as there is enormous demand for resources for the livelihood of this large population”.
Masud thanked the US government for supporting the resolutions in the United Nations related to the Rohingya and also for recognising the genocide, the foreign ministry said.