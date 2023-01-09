Dhaka, Washington discuss Rohingya, defence cooperation and maritime security

Bangladesh and the US have discussed issues, including Rohingya repatriation, defence cooperation and maritime security, during Rear Admiral Eileen Laubacher’s Dhaka visit.

The US National Security Council's senior director for South Asia, who is on a four-day visit to Bangladesh, met Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Monday, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

They also discussed cooperation in humanitarian assistance, Indo-Pacific strategy, development, strengthening capacities of the law-enforcing agencies and cyber security.