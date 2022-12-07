Hasina visits Cox’s bazar after five years

Cox’s Bazar is all decked up as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits the coastal town after five years.
The prime minister reached Cox’s Bazar at around 10 am on Wednesday by helicopter and later inaugurated the international maritime military drills at the Inani beach, said Cox’s Bazar Police Superintendent Md Mahfuzur Rahman.
The Bangladesh Navy arranged the international maritime drills for the first time to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
A total of 28 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, and India are taking part in the drills titled ‘International Fleet Review-2022’ containing the theme ‘Friendship beyond borders’.
Hasina also inaugurated the one kilometre-long causeway jetty constructed over the Bay of Bengal under the supervision of Bangladesh Navy.
Following the maritime drill, Hasina is scheduled to join a rally organised by the Cox’s Bazar Awami League at Shaheed Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium at Laboni Point on the beach.
During the rally, she will inaugurate a total of 29 development projects worth Tk 19.63 billion in Cox’s Bazar under different ministries and government bodies. She will lay down the foundation stone of four new projects.
The new projects include flood control, dam reconstruction, road repair and infrastructure construction projects.
The last time Hasina addressed a rally in Cox’s Bazar was on May 6, 2017. The Awami League leaders and activists are enthusiastic after the long wait.
They were seen gathering at the Sheikh Kamal Cricket Stadium, coming in small processions while carrying banners and festoons embossed with the leaders’ photo. The activists, donned in bright caps and tees, added additional colour to the festivity.
Local Awami League leaders expect at least 1 million supporters to show up at the rally which will be led by Cox’s Bazar Awami League President Faridur Islam Chowdhury.
Cox’s Bazar police created a four layer security system over the prime minister’s visit. The intelligence agencies are working as well.
More than 3,500 policemen and 4,000 law enforcers are working around both event venues.
The Cox’s Bazar traffic system has been overhauled marking the prime minister’s visit. Roads within one kilometre of the venues are now off limit to any vehicle. Normal traffic is not allowed to run on Marine Drive as well.