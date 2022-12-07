Hasina visits Cox’s bazar after five years

Cox’s Bazar is all decked up as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits the coastal town after five years.

The prime minister reached Cox’s Bazar at around 10 am on Wednesday by helicopter and later inaugurated the international maritime military drills at the Inani beach, said Cox’s Bazar Police Superintendent Md Mahfuzur Rahman.

The Bangladesh Navy arranged the international maritime drills for the first time to mark the golden jubilee of the country's independence and birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

A total of 28 countries including the United Kingdom, United States, and India are taking part in the drills titled ‘International Fleet Review-2022’ containing the theme ‘Friendship beyond borders’.