Election Commission hints at cancelling candidacy for breach of code

The Election Commission will take tough decisions, such as cancelling candidacy, for electoral crimes and breach of rules, its Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath has said.

“Candidates are facing show-cause notices, cases and summons. Afterwards, the Election Commission may cancel candidacy as an extreme measure,” he said during a conversation with journalists at the EC headquarters in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The situation will improve further once the striking forces are deployed, he added.

Election Cohmmissioner Anisur Rahman fuelled specualtions about cancellation of candidacy on Saturday.

After a meeting of the commission, he said: “Candidacies of some will be cancelled at some places. This is the least I can say.”