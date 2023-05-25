    বাংলা

    Ambassador Haas meets AL, BNP and JP leaders after US visa curbs

    The meeting came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions on Bangladeshi nationals complicit in vote rigging

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 May 2023, 12:01 PM
    Updated : 25 May 2023, 12:01 PM

    American Ambassador Peter Haas has met with representatives of the Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party and Jatiya Party in Dhaka after the new US visa restrictions.

    “We support free and fair elections. The new visa policy to restrict visas to those who undermine the democratic process applies to everyone,” the US Embassy in Dhaka tweeted on Thursday.

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a new US immigration policy on Wednesday, restricting visas for Bangladeshis believed to be complicit in undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

    The Bangladesh government was informed about the new visa policy on May 3, he said in a statement.

    Hours after Blinken’s announcement, the Bangladesh government responded to the policy by stating that it was committed to holding free and fair elections.

    “Bangladesh would like to view [the restrictions] in the broader context of its government’s unequivocal commitment to holding free and fair elections at all levels for upholding the country’s democratic process,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

    The restriction applies to current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary, and security services.

    Actions that fall under this restriction include vote rigging, voter intimidation, the use of violence to prevent people from exercising their right to freedoms of association and peaceful assembly, and the use of measures designed to prevent political parties, voters, civil society, or the media from disseminating their views, according to the State Department statement.

    RELATED STORIES
    Police arrest BNP leader Abu Sayeed over ‘death threat’ against Prime Minister Hasina
    BNP leader Abu Sayeed arrested over ‘death threat’ against Hasina
    The Rajshahi BNP president made the comment during a rally last Friday
    BNP activists clash with police in Dhaka after anti-government protest march
    BNP activists clash with police in Dhaka
    A BRTC double-decker bus was also vandalised and set on fire
    Awami League candidate Azmat says he's confident of victory in Gazipur city poll
    A confident Azmat says ‘AL will win’
    Gazipur voters were frustrated for the past decade as they never got any benefits, the Awami League candidate says
    Rajshahi BNP leader Abu Sayeed sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina
    BNP leader sued over ‘death threat’ to Hasina
    Abu Sayeed is accused of threatening to send Hasina ‘to the grave’ while addressing a rally

    Opinion

    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Leapfrogging in life through ChatGPT
    Tanvir A Mishuk