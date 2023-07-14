Couple injured in motorcycle accident on Dhaka's Hanif flyover

People with suspected dengue fever are crowding the hospitals in Dhaka for tests to diagnose the mosquito-borne disease amid monsoon. The queues for dengue tests at Mugda Medical College Hospital in D ...
A couple has been injured in a road accident in Dhaka's Jatrabari.
Matiur Rahman, 35, and his wife Zakia Khatun, 28, were travelling by motorcycle via the Hanif flyover when the accident occurred around 10:30 am on Friday, police said.
They live in Gazipur’s Kaliganj, said Sub-Inspector Bacchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost. Matiur works in a pharmaceutical company.
Zakia was heading to Demra Rafiqul Islam School and College to take a test for a job at the Local Government Engineering Department when a car hit their motorcycle, said Bachchu. She could not attend the exam as a result.
Matiur suffered head injuries from the accident, while Zakia hurt her lower back.