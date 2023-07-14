Couple injured in motorcycle accident on Dhaka's Hanif flyover

A couple has been injured in a road accident in Dhaka's Jatrabari.

Matiur Rahman, 35, and his wife Zakia Khatun, 28, were travelling by motorcycle via the Hanif flyover when the accident occurred around 10:30 am on Friday, police said.

They live in Gazipur’s Kaliganj, said Sub-Inspector Bacchu Mia of Dhaka Medical College Police Outpost. Matiur works in a pharmaceutical company.