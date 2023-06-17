Lumpy skin disease of cows worries Bangladesh farmers before Eid-ul-Azha

Farmers in Bangladesh are sweating over the lumpy skin disease of cattle that has spread to several districts and caused deaths among cows, which threatens to dent their business with the ritual of animal sacrifice during Eid-ul-Azha less than two weeks away.

In the past two and a half months, 200-250 cows died of the disease in Sylhet, 20-25 in Barguna and seven to eight in Netrokona. Cattle in Mymensingh, Jashore and Sherpur have also been infected with the viral disease.

Lumpy skin disease or LSD is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks.

It causes fever, nodules on the skin and can also lead to death, especially in animals that have not previously been exposed to the virus.

Infected cattle also may develop edematous swelling in their limbs and exhibit lameness.

The virus has important economic implications since affected animals tend to have permanent damage to their skin, lowering the commercial value of their hide.

Additionally, the disease often results in chronic debility, reduced milk production, poor growth, infertility, abortion, and sometimes death.

In Bangladesh, the disease was first spotted in imported cattle a decade ago. It has spread in the past five years, according to officials at the Department of Livestock Services.

They said cattle infected with LSD cannot be slaughtered for meat. It is also forbidden in Islam to sacrifice sick or injured animals.

Regular vaccination of cattle and keeping them safe from insect bites and away from infected cows can prevent LSD, but vaccines are not often available in Bangladesh.

There is no direct antiviral treatment for lumpy skin disease.