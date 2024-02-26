Trolley driver killed in collision with truck in Lalmonirhat

The speeding tractor veered off the road and fell into a ditch, according to the police
A trolley driver has died after a truck collided with his vehicle in Lalmonirhat.
The accident took place in Aditmari Upazila around 11 pm on Sunday, according to Mahmudunnabi, chief of the local police station.
The dead man has been identified as Faridul Islam, a resident of Hatibandha Upazila.
Faridul was driving a trolley loaded with potatoes to a cold storage in Lalmonirhat when a stone-laden truck rammed into the back of the vehicle in the Saptibari Bazar area, according to the police.
The trolley overturned on impact, killing Faridul on the spot. Faridul's aide was also severely injured in the incident.
The truck fled the scene after the accident, said Saptibari Union Parishad Chairman Sohrab Hossain.