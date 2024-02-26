Trolley driver killed in collision with truck in Lalmonirhat

A trolley driver has died after a truck collided with his vehicle in Lalmonirhat.

The accident took place in Aditmari Upazila around 11 pm on Sunday, according to Mahmudunnabi, chief of the local police station.

The dead man has been identified as Faridul Islam, a resident of Hatibandha Upazila.

Faridul was driving a trolley loaded with potatoes to a cold storage in Lalmonirhat when a stone-laden truck rammed into the back of the vehicle in the Saptibari Bazar area, according to the police.