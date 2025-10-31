27 police officers injured as bus overturns in Chattogram police lines

At least 27 female police personnel have been injured after a bus overturned inside the Dampara Police Lines in Chattogram.

The accident occurred on Friday afternoon while the vehicle was descending a slope within the compound, police said.

Of the injured, 12 were taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, while the rest are receiving treatment at the Dampara Police Lines Hospital.

Md Hasan Mostafa Swapon, deputy commissioner (Welfare and Force) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com that the bus was carrying female police officers assigned for duty at the Bangladesh-West Indies cricket match at the Bir Shreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Cricket Stadium.

He said the bus lost control due to “brake failure” while travelling downhill inside the police lines.

The driver tried to stop it by steering into a roadside tree, but 27 officers were injured in the process, he added.

The vehicle was not a police-owned bus but a hired public one, he clarified.

None of the injured officers was reported to be in critical condition.