Several Dhaka streets waterlogged after rain in the capital

The city recorded the highest rainfall of the year in an hour on Saturday

At dawn on Saturday, Bangladesh’s capital woke to a cloudy sky. Then, at 7:15am, the rain started coming down.

In an hour, Dhaka city saw 87mm of rainfall, the most in the entire year so far, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department.

“There was heavy rain from 7:15am to 8:15am,” said meteorologist Omar Faruk. “The rain eased after that. [During that first hour] 87mm of rain was recorded. It is the year’s record so far.”

“Aside from Dhaka, there was rain in Tangail, Bogura, Narsingdi, and other parts of the country as well.”

The meteorologist said that, despite the cloudy sky, there was little chance of more rain throughout the day.

“But, there might be more rain at night,” he said.

Several parts of the city, including the main road at Mirpur-10, the alleys of Shewrapara, north Pirerbag, the New Market area of Mirpur Road and the Shewra Bus Stand area on Airport Road were waterlogged after the rain.

Atiqur Rahman, a resident of north Pirerbag, said, “Even when it gets waterlogged, it usually clears up after an hour or so.”

This year, Bangladesh saw a 37-day heatwave at the start of the summer from Mar 31 to May 6.

The BMD forecast rain from May 2, saying showers would spread across the country and by May 7, the highest temperature in Bangladesh would dip below 40 degrees Celsius.

Since then, Bangladesh has seen regular rain, particularly as the Bangla month of Boishakh ended.

Temperatures are likely to climb again from Sunday, the BMD said. It expects another heatwave starting around May 15 and lasting till the end of the month.