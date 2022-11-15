Hasina urges everyone to work together to combat effects of global economic crisis

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has warned citizens of fallout from the global economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the sanctions and counter-sanctions related to the Russia-Ukraine war and urged all to work together to fight its impact on Bangladesh.

“It is unfortunate that the country’s development efforts have lost momentum to some extent due to the coronavirus pandemic and the sanctions and counter-sanctions arising from the Russia-Ukraine war. This led to a global recession and we need to prepare to combat it,” Hasina said during the inaugural ceremony of Fire Service and Civil Defence Week 2022 via video conferencing on Tuesday.

She reiterated her instruction urging the people to cultivate all fallow land. "Cultivate something on every inch of arable land and try to fulfil our needs so Bangladesh doesn’t get impacted by the global recession. I urge you all to work together.”

The Awami League government has developed the Fire Service and Civil Defence over the last 14 years, the prime minister said. “It’s the Fire Service that rushes to the scene before anyone else whenever there’s a disaster like a fire, earthquake or building collapse. Even for incidents like ship or launch capsizes, we get the fire service members to conduct rescue operations.”