Garment workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000 have clashed with police in Ashulia, prompting at least 80 factories in the Savar-Ashulia industrial belt to declare a day’s holiday.

Police fired tear gas and sound grenades to disperse protesters and restore traffic on Saturday, Superintendent of Police Mohammad Mominul Islam Bhuiyan of Industrial Police-1 said.

Industrial Police said several factories in Kathgara, along the Zirabo-Bismail road, announced closures in the morning. At around 10:45am, workers left their factories and tried to block the road.

Police intervention triggered clashes and chases.

Factories in Narsinghpur, Zirabo and Kathgara, including several major factories, then announced one-day holidays.

Bhuiyan said the situation had returned to normal by noon.

At least 80 factories sent workers home for security reasons amid continuing protests, he said. Eleven factories also remained closed under Section 13(1) of the Bangladesh Labour Act 2006, while two others had holidays.

Workers have protested for weeks over the wage demand. The unrest has included vandalism and arson targeting police vehicles, injuring workers and officers.

Several workers and labour federation leaders have been arrested in cases filed over the incidents.

Minimum Wage Board Chairman Syed Azad Subhani visited factories, including PGCL in Palashbari, and spoke with workers.

Khairul Mamun Mintu, a labour union leader, said workers entered factories peacefully in the morning, but some at Kathgara later walked out.

Police used batons, tear gas and sound grenades, he said. Police reinforced key points.