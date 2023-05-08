SC dismisses Yunus appeal, allowing case against him in labour court to proceed

The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.

The charges against them include failure to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedules approved by the authorities, and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.

Following a petition by Yunus, the High Court on Dec 12, 2021, suspended the proceedings against Yunus, the honorary chairman of Grameen Telecom, for six months. It also issued a rule asking why the case would not be dismissed.

Later, on Jun 13, the Appellate Division put a two-month freeze on the proceedings and ordered the High Court to settle its rule.

On Aug 17, Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader had quashed a High Court rule asking why the case against Yunus would not be dismissed, paving the way for trial proceedings.

Yunus then challenged that decision with the Supreme Court, which dismissed his petition on Monday.