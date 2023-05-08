SC dismisses Yunus appeal, allowing case against him in labour court to proceed

The Supreme Court has dismissed Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus's appeal to dismiss a case over violations of labour laws.
This clears the way for the trial to continue in the labour court, according to his lawyer.
A three-member Appellate Division bench led by Justice Md Nuruzzaman passed the order on Monday. Other members of the bench were Justice Borhanuddin and Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique.
“We are not satisfied with today's order. We will fight a legal battle in this case in the judicial court,” said Yunus’s lawyer Barrister Abdullah Al Mamun.
Lawyer Md Khurshid Alam Khan stood for the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishment, the plaintiffs in the case. Attorney General AM Amin Uddin represented the state.
Following a hearing on Apr 3, May 8 was fixed for the top court's decision on Yunus's petition to dismiss the case against him.
On Sept 9, 2021, Yunus and three others were named in a case filed against Grameen Communications with a labour court by Labour Inspector Arifuzzaman of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments.
The others named in the case are Grameen Telecom Managing Director Ashraful Hasan and directors Nurjahan Begum and Md Shahjahan.
The charges against them include failure to provide employees with appointment letters, to get work schedules approved by the authorities, and to submit annual and half-yearly returns.
Following a petition by Yunus, the High Court on Dec 12, 2021, suspended the proceedings against Yunus, the honorary chairman of Grameen Telecom, for six months. It also issued a rule asking why the case would not be dismissed.
Later, on Jun 13, the Appellate Division put a two-month freeze on the proceedings and ordered the High Court to settle its rule.
On Aug 17, Justice S M Kuddus Zaman and Justice Fahmida Quader had quashed a High Court rule asking why the case against Yunus would not be dismissed, paving the way for trial proceedings.
Yunus then challenged that decision with the Supreme Court, which dismissed his petition on Monday.