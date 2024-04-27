Transport strike declared in 5 districts amid CUET protests

The ‘Greater Chattogram Public Transport Owners and Workers Unity Council’ has called a 48-hour strike in five districts amid ongoing student protests over the deaths of two Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology students in an accident involving a bus.

The strike will take effect from 6am on Sunday in the Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Bandarban, Rangamati, and Khagrachhari districts, said the council’s Member Secretary Mohammad Musa.

“We have called a strike on all kinds of public transport including buses, minibuses, coaches, tempos and autorickshaws as part of a four-point list of demands,” he said. “However, private vehicles will be allowed to run.”

“We were forced to declare the programme after the administration and the related law enforcers failed to heed our demands at different times.”

The decision to strike was taken at the organisation’s temporary office in the port city on Saturday afternoon.

Their list of demands include action against those ‘creating anarchy on the Chattogram-Kaptai road’ and the release of transport workers detained in various locations.