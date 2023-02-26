'EC doesn’t control everything': Awal hopes all political parties will join election

Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal has reiterated that political parties must take responsibility for resolving the political crisis as the election authorities "do not control everything".

Awal said the Election Commission aimed for a “participatory election” and it will be difficult to forge a consensus among all political parties.

Speaking after inaugurating a workshop in Pabna on Sunday, he once again called for efforts to resolve the political crisis through discussion to make the election “meaningful”.