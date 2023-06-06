Bangladesh state minister threatens action if foreign ambassadors ‘cross the line’

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has threatened action against foreign ambassadors if they “overstep the limits to meddle in internal affairs”.
“There was a phase [of meddling] around six months ago. If the ambassadors get involved in such activities again, which are considered as crossing the line, we will take note and then act,” he said on Monday.
His remarks follow recent meetings between Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori with the Election Commission and the BNP.
In November 2022, the then Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki had said during an event in Dhaka that he had heard claims “police officials were stuffing ballot boxes on the eve of election day” and that he had never heard anything similar in another country. He also expressed his hope for an election in which all parties took part.
As his comments stirred a political debate in Bangladesh’s political arena, the Bangladesh foreign ministry summoned him, reminding him of a Vienna convention that bars envoys from commenting on any country’s domestic affairs.
Naoki’s successor Kiminori had said he would not want to comment on internal affairs of Bangladesh, but would try to understand the country’s politics by speaking to the parties and others.
He sat with the Election Commission last week. After the meeting, he said he wanted to know what the EC was doing to ensure that the upcoming general election will be free and fair.
EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam said Kiminori sought details of progress in a roadmap the EC had declared for the next election.
Kiminori did not face the media after meeting BNP leaders on Sunday, but the party’s senior leader Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury said Japan was trying to understand what would happen in Bangladesh’s politics.
US CONGRESSMEN’S LETTER ‘LACKS INFORMATION’
Shahriar said a letter to US President Joe Biden by six congressmen of the country was “exaggerated, inconsistent and lacked information”.
The letter dated May 25 demanded a ban on the participation of Bangladeshi law-enforcing agencies and the army in UN peacekeeping missions for alleged violation of human rights.
“Many things have been exaggerated in the letter. It heavily lacks information. If you read the letter line by line, you’ll also find inconsistencies,” Shahriar said.
He also said the government will contact the six US congressmen and others interested in Bangladesh’s affairs to inform them about the country on a regular basis.
He said such activities increase when elections approach. “And this happens in our country too. MPs tell the prime minister many things, some may write to her. It depends on the head of government or state whether to take cognisance of these matters.”