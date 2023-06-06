Bangladesh state minister threatens action if foreign ambassadors ‘cross the line’

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam has threatened action against foreign ambassadors if they “overstep the limits to meddle in internal affairs”.

“There was a phase [of meddling] around six months ago. If the ambassadors get involved in such activities again, which are considered as crossing the line, we will take note and then act,” he said on Monday.

His remarks follow recent meetings between Japanese Ambassador Iwama Kiminori with the Election Commission and the BNP.

In November 2022, the then Japanese ambassador Ito Naoki had said during an event in Dhaka that he had heard claims “police officials were stuffing ballot boxes on the eve of election day” and that he had never heard anything similar in another country. He also expressed his hope for an election in which all parties took part.