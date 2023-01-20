Met Office forecasts temperature rise as cold wave grips Bangladesh’s north

The mercury is likely to rise over the next two days but a cold wave sweeping over the northern regions may continue for another day, the Meteorological Department has said.
Severe cold and fog hampered daily life in the north in early January before the weather improved. Now the entire Rangpur Division in the north, and parts of Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna are again experiencing a mild to moderate cold snap.
The Met Office sees little chances of weather change next week, except for a rise in temperature on Saturday and Sunday, according to its forecast on Friday.
Temperature dipped to this season’s lowest at 5.6 degrees Celsius in northeastern Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal as people shivered in mid-winter cold. In Dhaka, the lowest temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius.
Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mollick said cold weather may continue throughout the rest of January, but a severe cold wave with temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country is unlikely.