    বাংলা

    Met Office forecasts temperature rise as cold wave grips Bangladesh’s north

    Sreemangal in the northeast records the lowest temperature of the season at 5.6 degrees Celsius

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 Jan 2023, 04:01 PM
    Updated : 20 Jan 2023, 04:01 PM

    The mercury is likely to rise over the next two days but a cold wave sweeping over the northern regions may continue for another day, the Meteorological Department has said.  

    Severe cold and fog hampered daily life in the north in early January before the weather improved. Now the entire Rangpur Division in the north, and parts of Rajshahi, Dhaka and Khulna are again experiencing a mild to moderate cold snap.

    The Met Office sees little chances of weather change next week, except for a rise in temperature on Saturday and Sunday, according to its forecast on Friday.

    Temperature dipped to this season’s lowest at 5.6 degrees Celsius in northeastern Moulvibazar’s Sreemangal as people shivered in mid-winter cold. In Dhaka, the lowest temperature was 12.4 degrees Celsius.

    Meteorologist Abul Kalam Mollick said cold weather may continue throughout the rest of January, but a severe cold wave with temperatures below 6 degrees Celsius in large parts of the country is unlikely.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh arrests six people for ‘selling fraudulent stamps’ to US visa applicants
    6 visa ‘fraudsters’ arrested
    The US Embassy files a case alleging fraudulent sales of fake entry and exit stamps to visa applicants
    Sreemangal shivers as mercury drops to 5.6C, season’s lowest in Bangladesh
    Sreemangal sees season's lowest temperature at 5.6C
    An intense cold wave is sweeping through the upazila and is expected to persist for a few more days
    The Rapid Action Battalion arrests Ruhul Amin Ledu in Dhaka’s Uttara
    Fugitive murder convict held in Dhaka
    Ruhul Amin Ledu, the leader of a robbery gang, was sentenced to life in prison over a murder in 2012
    Second phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
    Second phase of Biswa Ijtema begins
    Followers of Delhi's Moulana Saad Kandhalvi from across the country and abroad are attending the congregation in Tongi

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher