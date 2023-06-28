More than 1.9m phone SIM user depart Dhaka before Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday

Users of more than 1.9 million mobile phone SIM cards from four operators have left Dhaka on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha holidays, Tuesday.

As many as 778,000 users of SIMs arrived in Dhaka in the same period, according to a Facebook post by Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, a time when hundreds of thousands of people leave the capital for their hometown or villages to celebrate the occasion with their families.

The figures do not accurately represent how many people left Dhaka, a city of 20 million people, before Eid as many customers use more than one SIM card while many others, especially children, do not have mobile phones.