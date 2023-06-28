More than 1.9m phone SIM user depart Dhaka before Eid-ul-Azha on Tuesday

Users of more than 1.9 million mobile phone SIM cards from four operators have left Dhaka on the first day of Eid-ul-Azha holidays, Tuesday.
As many as 778,000 users of SIMs arrived in Dhaka in the same period, according to a Facebook post by Post and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Wednesday.
On Thursday, Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Azha, a time when hundreds of thousands of people leave the capital for their hometown or villages to celebrate the occasion with their families.
The figures do not accurately represent how many people left Dhaka, a city of 20 million people, before Eid as many customers use more than one SIM card while many others, especially children, do not have mobile phones.
However, Jabbar has been sharing the figures on SIM users leaving Dhaka for Eid holidays since 2020 amid the pandemic.
The post details that 230,886 Grameenphone users, 610,641 Robi users, 955,756 Banglalink users and 108,310 users left Dhaka in the 24 hours to Tuesday midnight.
At the same time, 127.596 Grameenphone users, 123,993 Robi users, 459,536 Banglalink users and 67,418 Teletalk users arrived in Dhaka in the same period.
“Many people left Dhaka much ahead of Eid. But the government holidays began on Jun 27. I’ve provided information on 24-hour departure arrival and departure. But it might contain people with multiple SIM cards while a person could have family members and children without phones,” Jabbar said.
Usually the government announces three days as Eid holidays. According to that, Jun 28, 29 and 30 were supposed to be considered as an Eid holiday. But the government also declared Jun 27 as part of the holidays to ease Eid travels. Jul 1 is Saturday, which is a weekend.
With the holidays starting from Tuesday, government employees will enjoy a five-day vacation.
As many as 120 million SIM card users among 180 million are unique across all the mobile phone networks.