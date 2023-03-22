In Bandarban's Chimbuk Hill, a community quietly struggles through a water crisis

Some 2,000 feet above sea level, natives of Bandarban's Chimbuk Hill are no strangers to water shortages during the dry season. But between March and May, a silent cry for water emanates from the hundred or so settlements inhabited by the Mro community.

During this period, women take turns traversing treacherous mountain trails from midnight to dawn to collect water for their families. In the narrow mountain streams, driblets of water trickle through the stones.

Water sources are few and far between and unless the situation changes, residents fear that they will be forced to leave their homes.

The amount of rainfall in the hills has almost halved from previous years due to climate change, say environmentalists. Forests are also being destroyed wantonly.

Consequently, natural reservoirs and sources of mountain water are drying up by the day, and the health implications for the tribal community are alarming.

About 100 Mro settlements are scattered along the Ruma-Thanchi road, south of Bandarban town. Around 12,000-13,000 people live in these villages, most of which are located on hilltops. Some are situated at the foot of the hills.

“Rain is the main source of water in the hills. There used to be a lot of rainfall in the mountains. Annual rainfall ranged from 2,500 mm to 3,000 mm," said Md Mahbubul Islam, principal scientific officer of the Bandarban Soil Research Development Institute.

But the region only experienced 1,500 mm of rainfall during the last monsoon, according to him. The amount of water in the mountain springs and streams is much lower now.