Rohingya leader killed at Bangladesh camp where ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees

A Rohingya community leader was killed in a knife attack when a delegation of the International Criminal Court, led by Prosecutor Karim AA Khan KC, was interviewing refugees in another block of the camp in Cox’s Bazar.
Several people attacked Ebadullah, the deputy leader of block A/9 of Kutupalong 1-west camp, on Thursday morning, said Sheikh Mohammad Ali, chief of Ukhiya Police Station.
Police were yet to identify the killers. The body was sent to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital for autopsy.
Khan, who was interviewing the refugees at block A/1 of the camp during the attack, arrived in Bangladesh on Tuesday as part of the proceedings of a case against Myanmar over allegations of genocide during a 2017 military operation that forced nearly 700,000 refugees to cross the border into Bangladesh. Bangladesh sheltered around 400,000 other Muslim Rohingya who fled decades of persecution in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.
Khan expressed concern that the reduction in food aid could worsen law and order in the camps and adversely affect women and children in a meeting with Bangladesh's Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner Mizanur Rahman on Wednesday.
In the meeting with the refugee commissioner, Khan discussed the condition of the Rohingya camps, law and order, and cooperation for the case, according to several officials who were present.
The Hague-based lawyer from the Netherlands and the members of his delegation did not reveal what the Rohingya said in Kutupalong, the largest refugee encampment in the world. They also visited camp No. 12 in Balukhali. They interviewed 15 refugees in Kutupalong and 20 in Balukhali, said Additional Refugee Commissioner Khaled Hossain.
ICC officials said they might need to come again to collect more information about the case. The Rohingya refugees may also need to be taken to The Hague, the officials said and called for Bangladesh’s cooperation so that the witnesses can travel to the Netherlands.
Master Zubair, chairman of the Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, said the refugees described how they faced “ethnic cleansing, rape, torture and arson attacks” in Myanmar.
One of the women interviewed by the ICC delegation said she and many others she knew were raped. Their relatives were also killed in Myanmar, she said.