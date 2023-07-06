Rohingya leader killed at Bangladesh camp where ICC prosecutor was interviewing refugees



ICC officials said they might need to come again to collect more information about the case. The Rohingya refugees may also need to be taken to The Hague, the officials said and called for Bangladesh’s cooperation so that the witnesses can travel to the Netherlands.



Master Zubair, chairman of the Rohingya Society for Peace and Human Rights, said the refugees described how they faced “ethnic cleansing, rape, torture and arson attacks” in Myanmar.



One of the women interviewed by the ICC delegation said she and many others she knew were raped. Their relatives were also killed in Myanmar, she said.