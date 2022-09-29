IGP Benazir ducks question on 2018 RAB killing of Teknaf councillor Akramul

Benazir Ahmed, the outgoing inspector general of police, has sidestepped the question about the killing of Councillor Akramul Haque by the Rapid Action Battalion when he was heading the elite police unit - an incident that prompted the United States government to slap him with a travel ban.

In his final press briefing on Thursday before he hangs up his uniform, Benazir was asked about how he felt about the incident, which occurred during his term as RAB director general in 2018. He declined to comment, saying it was a “legal issue”

“I can’t comment until it’s proven unjust and unethical,” he said adding that the matter was “nothing personal”.