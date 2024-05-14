Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

May 15, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Sharqiya militants were trying to regroup after arrest of most members: police

The Detective Branch has arrested three suspected operatives of the Islamist militant group

Sharqiya was trying to regroup: police
Photo: RAB

Senior Correspondent

bdnews24.com

Published : 14 May 2024, 07:58 PM

Updated : 14 May 2024, 07:58 PM

Related Stories
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
Heat causes Khagrachhari mangoes to drop
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
The ‘silent killing’ of the Bashia River
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Pilot dies in Air Force plane crash
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Temperature hits 43 degrees Celsius in Bangladesh
Read More
Drivers decry 30kph speed limit
Drivers decry 30kph speed limit
US wants to ‘rebuild trust’: Salman
US wants to ‘rebuild trust’: Salman
Alphabet unveils beefed-up AI chatbot
Alphabet unveils beefed-up AI chatbot
Adidas opens its first Bangladesh flagship
Adidas opens its first Bangladesh flagship
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More