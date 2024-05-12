Students mark SSC success with celebrations, dreams of a bright future

Students in many educational institutions celebrated with deep enthusiasm, while disappointment faced others who failed to meet expectations

Celebrations rang out across Dhaka as many students celebrated the results of their Secondary School Certficate and equivalent exams with deep enthusiasm. But those who were unable to meet expectations were gripped by sorrow.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina officially released the results of the SSC exams on Sunday at her official residence Gonobhaban. Then, at 12:30pm, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhoury highlighted details on the results of the public exam at the Secretariat.

"My daughter worked very hard to produce this result. She is our only child, so we helped her with all our might to win this war. We ask for everyone’s blessing so she can do well in future exams," she said.

Aritri Saha, a student of the commerce group at Holy Cross Girls High School, also bagged a GPA of 5.0. "Some students could not get an A+ in maths as the question was quite tough this year. But they got good grades in all other subjects," she said.

On Sunday, students of Holy Cross Girls High School who passed the SSC exams shared their feelings with bdnews24.com. Fakiha Yasmin, a student of the science group at the school, secured a GPA of 5.0. Her mother Hasina Yasmin was beaming with happiness.

Tashfia Murshida, a science division student, passed her SSC exam from Viqarunnisa Noon School with a 'golden A+'.

"My daughter got a golden A+. The exams were held on a full syllabus this year for the first time after the end of the coronavirus pandemic. We were worried whether the students could manage. But they did so well," said Jannatul Ferdous, the elated mother of Tashfia.

Tashfia said she attended private tuition for maths and physics as she had found the two subjects a little tough. "I could overcome my weaknesses with the help of my tutors and got a golden A+," she said.

Marzana Afroz came to the school at 9:30am with her daughter Raisa Zayan Sarah. When she heard Raisa got a golden A+, she hugged her daughter and kissed her forehead, saying, “You did it.”

Suprova Rahman Shitil from the same school bagged a GPA of 5.0. "My hard work paid off. I was able make my parents and everyone else happy. What could be better than this?" she said.

However, not everyone was happy.

Afsana Jerin, another Viqarunnisa student, missed a GPA of 5.0 by just a few marks.

"I missed out on a GPA of 5.0 because of only two subjects. So I am a bit sad," she said.

Keka Roy Choudhury, principal of Viqarunnisa Noon School and College, said the overall results were worse than last year. "The situation is the same across the country, where students' results were worse than the previous year. They have been more focused on their mobile phones since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. They have lost interest in studies. Also, the syllabus was abridged after the pandemic ebbed. But this year, the exam was held on the full syllabus, which turned out to be tough for them. But those who studied well produced good results."

Still, that did not dim the joy of those who had achieved success.

Muntasir Ahmed, a student of Motijheel Government Boys High School, said he was very happy to get the GPA 5.0 he expected.

"I couldn't have gotten this result without the help of my parents," he said.