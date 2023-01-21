Rohingya insurgent claims Wednesday’s gunfight was against Myanmar military, not ARSA

When approached on Friday, Romen backtracked from his previous statement and referred it to the Border Guard Bangladesh.

None of the Bangladesh security agencies and paramilitary forces has yet to issue any statement in this connection.

‘WHAT WE WANT IS AZADI’

Just like millions of other Rohingya, who had been displaced from their homes back in 2017 following a coordinated brutal military crackdown to root out the ethnic Muslim community, Muhib and the members of his family took refuge at a camp in Cox’s Bazar’s Teknaf.

The US, UN and the EU have termed the campaign as ethnic cleansing.

Muhib, along with some others within his camp, moved back to Myanmar in 2018 to join a movement, led by RSO, to fight against the Myanmar military.

“What we want is the Azadi of Arakan,” he said, using the Urdu term of independence and the old name of the Rakhine region, adding that he has been an active RSO member even before he was forced to move to Bangladesh in 2017.

“The gunfight was part of our insurgent expedition against the Myanmar forces.”

Claiming that his insurgency unit has at least 85 members, Muhib told http://bdnews24.com that he was trained for three years since 2018 to operate multiple types and handguns and assault rifles in the remote hilly hinterland of Rakhine region.

He, however, refused to give up the name of the unit’s leader, claiming the unit members don’t share their identities with each other for security purposes.