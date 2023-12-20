New Zealand beat Tigers by 7 wickets despite Soumya ton

A valiant 169-run innings by Soumya Sarkar was not enough to fend off New Zealand, who won the second ODI in Nelson by seven wickets to seal the three-match series.

The Kiwis won the toss and sent the Tigers in to bat. The top order fell cheaply but, buoyed by Soumya's sterling knock and a solid contribution from Mushfiqur Rahim (45), Bangladesh posted a respectable total of 291.

William O'Rourke (3-47) and Jacob Duffy (3-51) were the pick of New Zealand's bowlers.