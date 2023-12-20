New Zealand beat Tigers by 7 wickets despite Soumya ton

A valiant 169-run innings by Soumya Sarkar was not enough to fend off New Zealand, who won the second ODI in Nelson by seven wickets to seal the three-match series.
The Kiwis won the toss and sent the Tigers in to bat. The top order fell cheaply but, buoyed by Soumya's sterling knock and a solid contribution from Mushfiqur Rahim (45), Bangladesh posted a respectable total of 291.
William O'Rourke (3-47) and Jacob Duffy (3-51) were the pick of New Zealand's bowlers.
From the beginning of their innings, the Black Caps looked in control. Openers Will Young (89) and Rachin Ravindra (45) provided a strong start before Henry Nicholls (95) took over. Captain Tom Latham and wicketkeeper Tom Blundell saw out the game with 22 balls to spare.
Hasan Mahmud nabbed two wickets while Shoriful Islam got one.
The Black Caps' record at Nelson continues to be impressive as they posted their eighth win in 11 matches at the grounds.