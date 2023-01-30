Bangladesh to start SSC exams Apr 30

The Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee is planning to hold the Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations from Apr 30.

“We have sent the schedule for SSC and equivalent exams to the Education Ministry for its final approval. The exams will start on Apr 30, said Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chairman of the committee.

Prior to the pandemic, the SSC exams used to start in February. Last year's exams began on Sept 15, seven months behind schedule due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic and floods.

The government had previously said that the SSC exams this year will be held in April, two months later than the usual time, following the slowdown in the spread of COVID-19.