    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to launch operation Monday to rescue tanker that sunk with 1.1m litres of oil

    Officials claim the spill has been stopped and the spilt oil has been recovered 

    Barishal Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Dec 2022, 08:06 PM
    Updated : 25 Dec 2022, 08:06 PM

    Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA will launch an operation on Monday to rescue a tanker that partially capsized with 1.1 million litres of oil after hitting a sand-laden vessel in the Meghna River in Bhola.

    BIWTA rescue vessels started from Khulna and Chattogram and it would take five to six hours for them to reach the site, an official at the owner of the cargo said on Sunday afternoon.

    The oil in the tanker, Shagor Nandini-2, belongs to Padma Oil Company Limited. The ship capsized in the Kathirmatha area around 4am on Sunday after hitting the sand-laden vessel, which could not be identified, due to fog. Another sand-laden vessel rescued the 13 crew members from the ship.

    Md Lokman, manager of Padma Oil’s Barishal depot, said the vessel was bound for Chandpur after loading 898,000 litres of diesel and 234,000 litres of octane at Chattogram seaport.

    “Some diesel spilled from the sunken tanker. The spill was stopped with the help of the coast guard,” he said.

    Two coast guard teams were working to ensure security of Shagor Nandini-2, said KM Shafiul Kinjol, a spokesman for the force.

    He said a boat with technology to recover spilt oil was used to skim the oil so that the biodiversity of the river is not affected.

    Locals tried to take away the cargo, but they left after the coast guard teams arrived at the site, Shafiul added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Maria Zakharova, the chief spokesperson of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    US, Russia keep trading salvos over Bangladesh
    After Twitter barbs, Moscow chimes in with official criticism over the latest activities of the US ambassador in Dhaka’s latest activities
    Bangladeshi man shot dead at border with India in Sylhet
    Bangladeshi shot dead on Sylhet border
    Police said the deceased might have unwittingly crossed the border when he was collecting betel nuts
    Beautification of Kazipara metro station halted over land issue
    Beautification of Kazipara metro station halted over land issue
    The owner says the station has occupied part of his land
    Bangladesh to strengthen COVID screening at ports as cases rise in parts of world
    Stronger COVID screening at ports
    A new omicron sub-variant is causing a rise in coronavirus cases in China and has been found in India

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher