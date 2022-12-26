Bangladesh to launch operation Monday to rescue tanker that sunk with 1.1m litres of oil

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA will launch an operation on Monday to rescue a tanker that partially capsized with 1.1 million litres of oil after hitting a sand-laden vessel in the Meghna River in Bhola.

BIWTA rescue vessels started from Khulna and Chattogram and it would take five to six hours for them to reach the site, an official at the owner of the cargo said on Sunday afternoon.

The oil in the tanker, Shagor Nandini-2, belongs to Padma Oil Company Limited. The ship capsized in the Kathirmatha area around 4am on Sunday after hitting the sand-laden vessel, which could not be identified, due to fog. Another sand-laden vessel rescued the 13 crew members from the ship.