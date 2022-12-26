Bangladesh to launch operation Monday to rescue tanker that sunk with 1.1m litres of oil

Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority or BIWTA will launch an operation on Monday to rescue a tanker that partially capsized with 1.1 million litres of oil after hitting a sand-laden vessel in the Meghna River in Bhola.
BIWTA rescue vessels started from Khulna and Chattogram and it would take five to six hours for them to reach the site, an official at the owner of the cargo said on Sunday afternoon.
The oil in the tanker, Shagor Nandini-2, belongs to Padma Oil Company Limited. The ship capsized in the Kathirmatha area around 4am on Sunday after hitting the sand-laden vessel, which could not be identified, due to fog. Another sand-laden vessel rescued the 13 crew members from the ship.
Md Lokman, manager of Padma Oil’s Barishal depot, said the vessel was bound for Chandpur after loading 898,000 litres of diesel and 234,000 litres of octane at Chattogram seaport.
“Some diesel spilled from the sunken tanker. The spill was stopped with the help of the coast guard,” he said.
Two coast guard teams were working to ensure security of Shagor Nandini-2, said KM Shafiul Kinjol, a spokesman for the force.
He said a boat with technology to recover spilt oil was used to skim the oil so that the biodiversity of the river is not affected.
Locals tried to take away the cargo, but they left after the coast guard teams arrived at the site, Shafiul added.