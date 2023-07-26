    বাংলা

    Dhaka police threaten to ban political rallies if they cause public suffering

    DMP Commissioner Faruq has urged political parties to hold future programmes on weekends rather than weekdays to avoid traffic jams

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 26 July 2023, 07:11 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 07:11 AM

    Khandker Golam Faruq, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has warned that the police may be forced to impose restrictions on political programmes if they cause suffering to the people.

    "We have received applications from nine political parties, including the Awami League and the BNP, to hold rallies tomorrow," Faruq told reporters on Wednesday.

    "After evaluating the application, we decided to allow a few parties to hold rallies. Those who will receive permission have the right to hold political gatherings as part of their democratic rights. However, ensuring the safety of the people is the responsibility and duty of the DMP."

    The commissioner advised political parties to hold future programmes on weekends rather than weekdays to avoid traffic jams and public suffering.

    Faruq said people attending the gatherings should not bring sticks or bags with them. This way, they won't be able to carry any dangerous items, such as bombs, or cause any harm.

    "I will tell all political parties to hold gatherings without causing distress to the people. Otherwise, the people might get angry one day and we will be forced to impose restrictions on such initiatives."

