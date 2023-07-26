Dhaka police threaten to ban political rallies if they cause public suffering

Khandker Golam Faruq, the commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, has warned that the police may be forced to impose restrictions on political programmes if they cause suffering to the people.

"We have received applications from nine political parties, including the Awami League and the BNP, to hold rallies tomorrow," Faruq told reporters on Wednesday.

"After evaluating the application, we decided to allow a few parties to hold rallies. Those who will receive permission have the right to hold political gatherings as part of their democratic rights. However, ensuring the safety of the people is the responsibility and duty of the DMP."