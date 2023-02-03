    বাংলা

    Bangladesh to 'rationalise' private university tuition fees

    The government will take a decision after reviewing the fee structure of all private universities, says Education Minister Dipu Moni

    Parliament Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 Feb 2023, 07:08 PM
    Updated : 2 Feb 2023, 07:08 PM

    The government wants to stop private universities from charging high tuition fees as they please.

    It has moved to make a policy to keep the tuition fee at a 'reasonable level’, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in response to a question by Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu in Parliament on Thursday.

    She said that the government will take a decision after reviewing the fee structure of all private universities.

    Private University Act 2010 obliges a private university to reserve at least 3 percent of total seats for needy but meritorious students to study for free, the minister said.

    Talented but needy students are able to study at a low cost for this reason, she added.

