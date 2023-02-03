Bangladesh to 'rationalise' private university tuition fees

It has moved to make a policy to keep the tuition fee at a 'reasonable level’, Education Minister Dipu Moni said in response to a question by Jatiya Party Secretary General Md Mujibul Haque Chunnu in Parliament on Thursday.

She said that the government will take a decision after reviewing the fee structure of all private universities.

Private University Act 2010 obliges a private university to reserve at least 3 percent of total seats for needy but meritorious students to study for free, the minister said.

Talented but needy students are able to study at a low cost for this reason, she added.