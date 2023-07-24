5 to die for rape and murder of jute mill worker in Faridpur

A Faridpur tribunal has sentenced five people to death for the gang rape and murder of a jute mill worker in Modhukhali Upazila.
Judge Md Hafizur Rahman of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict. The suspects were present in court during the sentencing on Monday, according to Public Prosecutor Swapan Kumar Pal.
The death-row convicts are Chunnu Sikdar, Md Nazmul Hossain Tebez, Islam Mir, Atiar Mollya, and Md Nasir Khan Nayan.
The victim, Kajol Rekha Kajoli, 32, rented a room from Lucky Begum in Modhukhali’s Rajdharpur Village for work.
Kajoli worked at the Pride Jute Mill, said PP Swapan. On Oct 15, 2019, Kajoli was heading home at 11:30 pm after finishing an overtime shift.
The state lawyer said that Chunnu Sikdar, the driver of the three-wheeler she boarded, took her to a local banana grove and raped her. Tebez, Islami Mir, Atiar and Nasir came across the incident and then proceeded to join the act.
“Believing their reputation would be damaged if the truth came to light, the five of them tied a towel around her neck to strangle her to death, and left the body at the banana orchard.”
Locals found the body the next day and reported it to police. Police then recovered the body and sent it for autopsy.
Kajoli’s mother, Kalyani Biswas, filed a rape and murder case at Modhukhali Police Station over the incident on Oct 16 of that year.
Sub Inspectors Shaheb Ali and Saiful Alam filed charges against the five suspects on Dec 31, Swapan said.
The case documents claimed that Nayan even raped the victim after death.
In addition to the death sentences, each convict was fined Tk 100,000.
Prosecutor Swapan expressed satisfaction at the verdict.