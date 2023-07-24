5 to die for rape and murder of jute mill worker in Faridpur

A Faridpur tribunal has sentenced five people to death for the gang rape and murder of a jute mill worker in Modhukhali Upazila.

Judge Md Hafizur Rahman of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal delivered the verdict. The suspects were present in court during the sentencing on Monday, according to Public Prosecutor Swapan Kumar Pal.

The death-row convicts are Chunnu Sikdar, Md Nazmul Hossain Tebez, Islam Mir, Atiar Mollya, and Md Nasir Khan Nayan.