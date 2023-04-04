After scrapping EVMs, Election Commission faces challenge to bring all parties to vote

After the EC announced its plan to use EVMs in at least half of the 300 seats last year, Fakhrul rejected it and called for paper ballots.

The EC held talks with the political parties afterwards, but the BNP and nine other parties refused to sit with the commission as Fakhrul alleged the EC was not an independent unit and was unable to hold a neutral and proper election despite showing the intent to.

The EC said 17 of the 29 parties that participated in the talks agreed to use EVMs.

It called the BNP and some other parties to talks again, but they refused to sit with the EC.

The commission led by Kazi Habibul Awal had pushed ahead with the plan to employ EVMs and sent a Tk 80 billion proposal to the Planning Commission in October 2022. But it was met with no response amid the global financial headwinds.

In January, the EC scrapped the proposal and came up with a fresh one for Tk 12.59 billion to maintain the existing machines.

EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam on Monday said: “The finance ministry declined to deliver the funds but said it might be available in the next fiscal year. Right now, the EC simply doesn’t have the funds to carry out EVM operations.”

Some political parties’ objection to the use of the machines also factored in the decision to scrap the plan, he added.

EVMs were used in six seats in the last general election. The current EC has been using the machines in local government polls. By-elections to two parliamentary seats were also held through EVMs. But the seats vacated by the BNP saw voting with paper ballots.