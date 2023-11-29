3 Bangladeshi workers dead, several trapped as warehouse roof collapses in Malaysia

Three Bangladeshi construction workers have died after the roof frame of an under-construction logistics warehouse collapsed in Malaysia's Penang, according to local media reports.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Penang’s Batu Maung, Singapore-based broadcaster Channel News Asia (CNA) reports.

Two workers died at the site while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital, according to Penang Deputy Police chief Mohamad Usuf Jan Mohamad.

Two seriously injured workers were taken to Penang Hospital for treatment, while four others are believed to be trapped under the rubble, he added.

The authorities were notified of the incident around 9:45 pm local time. Initially, it was feared that 18 construction workers were buried beneath the rubble, but it was later revealed that nine of them had gone out for prayers.

The workers were stationed beneath a 12-metre beam weighing about 14 tonnes, which collapsed suddenly.