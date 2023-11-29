    বাংলা

    3 Bangladeshi workers dead, several trapped as warehouse roof collapses in Malaysia

    Two of the victims died at the scene of the incident, while another passed away in the hospital, according to the authorities

    News Desk
    Published : 29 Nov 2023, 06:52 AM
    Updated : 29 Nov 2023, 06:52 AM

    Three Bangladeshi construction workers have died after the roof frame of an under-construction logistics warehouse collapsed in Malaysia's Penang, according to local media reports.

    The incident took place on Tuesday night in Penang’s Batu Maung, Singapore-based broadcaster Channel News Asia (CNA) reports.

    Two workers died at the site while another succumbed to injuries in the hospital, according to Penang Deputy Police chief Mohamad Usuf Jan Mohamad.

    Two seriously injured workers were taken to Penang Hospital for treatment, while four others are believed to be trapped under the rubble, he added.

    The authorities were notified of the incident around 9:45 pm local time. Initially, it was feared that 18 construction workers were buried beneath the rubble, but it was later revealed that nine of them had gone out for prayers.

    The workers were stationed beneath a 12-metre beam weighing about 14 tonnes, which collapsed suddenly.

    'EARTH-SHAKING CRASH'

    Witnesses recounted the moments leading up to the accident and described the horrifying sounds of the crash.

    Mohamad Ikhthiar, a 38-year-old Bangladeshi national, had been working on the ground floor when he suddenly felt the structure of the building swaying, according to the Malaysian news outlet The Star. He termed the crash "earth-shaking".

    "I was working at an adjacent site when suddenly, there was a loud noise. Structures like large concrete beams in the middle section came down and it was chaotic," he said.

    "Together with other workers, we went to check and were shocked to find that many of the beams had fallen in a stack. There were cries for help but the beams were just too heavy for us to lift without machinery."

    The workers later realised that their colleagues were trapped beneath the rubble. One of the victims was pulled out from the rubble, but he died shortly afterwards, said Ikhtiar.

    Mohidul Islam, 43, and four others were doing carpentry work on the top floor of the warehouse when he decided to take a break and left his workstation.

    "Suddenly I heard a loud noise and the situation became chaotic after realising that there was a collapse of the structure that was under construction," he told CNA.

    "Most of us here have only been working at this project site for three months. I am very sad because I have friends who died in the incident," he said, adding that he was grateful to have avoided the accident.

    Rescue efforts continued on Wednesday morning, and a stop-work order has been issued.

    The Fire and Rescue Department is deploying heavy machinery to remove the collapsed structure, but lifting the fallen beams poses challenges due to their weight and size.

    The department said that it will continue the operation until all victims are found and rescued.

