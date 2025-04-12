Rain likely to dampen Pohela Boishakh festivities across Bangladesh

The Met Office also forecasts thundershowers in several regions until Wednesday

Bangladesh is bracing for potential wet weather on Pohela Boishakh, with rain likely in Dhaka and across several regions.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicted showers in different parts of the country until Wednesday this week.

Pohela Boishakh, the first day of the Bengali New Year, falls on Monday this year.

Asked about the expected weather in Dhaka on that day, meteorologist Shahnaz Sultana said: Rain is likely across the country. Winds will blow too, but not strongly.

“In Dhaka, there is a chance of rain from the afternoon,” she added. “Whatever rain we get, it will be in the afternoon.”

The meteorologist also said on Saturday that rainfall is likely outside the capital on the first day of Boishakh.

When asked about the possible amount of rain, she said: “It looks like it could be around 3 to 4.5mm.”

In its bulletin, the Met Office said from 9am on Saturday to the next 24 hours, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty winds may occur in some parts of Rangpur and Sylhet divisions, and at a few places in Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Khulna and Dhaka divisions.

Elsewhere, the weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy skies.

Day and night temperatures across the country are expected to remain nearly unchanged.

Looking ahead to the 24 hours from 9am on Monday, a few places in Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, and Sylhet divisions may experience temporary gusty winds with lightning, rain, or thundershowers.

In other regions, the weather is likely to remain mostly dry with partly cloudy skies.

Both daytime and nighttime temperatures may rise slightly.

On Tuesday, showers with lightning and gusty winds are expected in scattered areas of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Chattogram, and Sylhet.

A similar pattern is forecast for Wednesday, with rain likely in parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Chattogram, and Sylhet, as well as areas in Khulna and Barishal.

The Met Office also noted a rising trend of rainfall and thundershowers over the next five days, along with a gradual decrease in temperatures across the country.