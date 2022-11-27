Bangladesh halts plan to form Padma, Meghna divisions in austerity measure

The government has shelved a plan to form two new divisions, Padma and Meghna, for now in an effort to “cut costs” amid the ongoing economic crunch.
The plan was delayed at a meeting of the National Implementation Committee for Administrative Reforms/Reorganisation led by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday.
“We are following the austerity policy now. Forming two new divisions would require spending a lot of money. So we are postponing the proposal for now," Law Minister Anisul Huq said.
A proposal to create the Padma division comprising Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj and Rajbari, and the Meghna division consisting of Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Lakhsmipur was part of the agenda at Sunday’s meeting.
Bangladesh currently has eight administrative divisions -- Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.
Discussions over creating new divisions for Cumilla and Faridpur were nothing new, but the local political leaders were divided on the names.
In December last year, Hasina disclosed her plan to name Cumilla’s proposed division as Meghna and Faridpur’s as Padma.