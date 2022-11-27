Bangladesh halts plan to form Padma, Meghna divisions in austerity measure

“We are following the austerity policy now. Forming two new divisions would require spending a lot of money. So we are postponing the proposal for now," Law Minister Anisul Huq said.

A proposal to create the Padma division comprising Faridpur, Madaripur, Shariatpur, Gopalganj and Rajbari, and the Meghna division consisting of Cumilla, Brahmanbaria, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Lakhsmipur was part of the agenda at Sunday’s meeting.

Bangladesh currently has eight administrative divisions -- Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh.