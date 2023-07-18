15 injured in clashes between 2 factions of Rajbari BNP

At least 15 leaders and activists have been injured after two factions of the BNP clashed multiple times in Rajbari.

The incident took place at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Chattar around 11:30 am on Tuesday, said Rajbari Additional Police Superintendent Salahuddin.

The two groups were the supporters of former Rajbari-1 MP Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, Rajbari BNP convener Liakat Ali and former general secretary Harun-or-Rashid.