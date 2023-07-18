15 injured in clashes between 2 factions of Rajbari BNP

At least 15 leaders and activists have been injured after two factions of the BNP clashed multiple times in Rajbari.
The incident took place at Shaheed Muktijoddha Smriti Chattar around 11:30 am on Tuesday, said Rajbari Additional Police Superintendent Salahuddin.
The two groups were the supporters of former Rajbari-1 MP Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam, Rajbari BNP convener Liakat Ali and former general secretary Harun-or-Rashid.
Supporters of the Liakat-Harun group gathered at the Rajbari BNP office marking the party’s nationwide anti-government marches. The group blocked the supporters of Khaiyam from entering the party office around 11:30 am. That ignited violence between the two groups, forcing Khaiyam supporters to move back.
Just after 10 minutes, the Khaiyam supporters reorganised themselves and entered the party office – armed with weapons – and clashed with the Liakat-Harun group again.
Both groups used sticks and brickbats to hit each other, leaving at least 15 people injured. They vandalised the office, its conference room, furniture and motorcycles.
Later, police arrived at the scene and calmed the situation.
“We took thousands of our leaders and activists to the BNP office in Rajbari. Some miscreants backed by the ruling party attacked us. Some of our leaders and activists were injured,” said former MP Ali Newaz Mahmud Khaiyam.
Rajbari BNP convener Liakat said the two groups held talks for the past few days to settle an internal feud. “An unwanted incident occurred near the Awami League office en route to our office. It’s still unknown who did it.”
The clashes were caused by the feud between the two factions over the BNP protests, said Additional Police Superintendent Salahuddin.