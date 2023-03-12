Police arrest 8, recover another Tk 25m in stolen Dutch Bangla Bank cash

Police have arrested eight more people with links to the robbery of Tk 112 million from a Dutch Bangla Bank cash van and retrieved Tk 25.39 million of the stolen money from them.

Harunor Rashid, chief of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Detective Branch, said the recovered sum totalled Tk 64.34 million.

A cash van heading to an ATM booth was robbed in Uttara's Sector No. 16 on Mar 9.

Later that day, law enforcers detained seven individuals, including some employees of Money Plant Link Private Ltd, the company responsible for transporting the money.

Joshoda Jibon Debnath, the managing director of Money Plant Link Private Ltd, which delivers cash to DBBL designated booths under an annual contract, then said one of the recovered trunks was empty, and nearly Tk 39 million was found in the remaining two.

Harunor on Sunday said they arrested Sanowar Hasan on Saturday night and found Tk 11.45 million with him. Milon, aka Emon, was detained in Banani and another Tk 3.24 million was found at his home in Joar Sahara later.