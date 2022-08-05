His wife left him in Bagerhat after a tiff. He followed her to Dhaka and killed her

A man has stabbed his wife to death following a domestic dispute in Dhaka's Mirpur, according to police.

The victim has been identified as Sathi Akter, 24. Pedestrians found her bloodied on a Mirpur street on Thursday and took her to the Islamia Hospital where doctors declared her dead.

Police later arrested her husband Abdul Hannan in connection with the incident.

"The couple resided in Bagerhat. Sathi came to Mirpur three days ago after a fight with her husband," Pallabi Police Station's Sub-Inspector Md Ziaur Rahman said.

Hannan came looking for Sathi in Dhaka and was carrying a knife, according to the police. "The couple met on a road in Mirpur-7 and had another altercation. He then stabbed her," said Ziaur.

The victim has a son who is staying in their village.

Sathi's body has been sent to the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue.