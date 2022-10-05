Grid failure: Bangladesh’s crushing power outages upend daily lives

“If there's a problem in one area, it's bound to spread elsewhere. But we can’t pinpoint the region in which the problem originated for technical reasons,” said Yeakub Elahi Chowdhury, executive director of Power Grid Company.

He said an investigation was underway to ascertain the reason for the grid's collapse. The blackout lurched into the night.

Mohammad Hossain, director general of the Power Cell, said they could not find out where the problem occurred because they did not have a “smart grid”.

Power Secretary Habibur Rahman said they prioritised restoring power. “Glitches are part of the technical system. We can’t say right now what actually happened.”

“We’ve initially identified a location in Ghorashal, but nothing can be said for sure without investigation. A national grid failure is unimaginable.”

As the night wore on without electricity, the Power Division apologised to customers who suffered hours of outages that affected nearly half of Bangladesh.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

In November 2014, the power supply was disrupted for about 36 hours due to a grid failure. Cyclones and other natural disasters have also caused grid disruptions in the past eight years.

On Sept 7, Bangladesh experienced a grid failure for a few hours. The exact cause and location of the trouble could not be determined.

Secretary Habibur said “minor problems” can occur on the transmission lines sometimes and it also happens in other countries.

“We must modernise our system to stop the recurrence of outages by taking preventive measures and reducing technical errors.”

State Minister for Power Nasrul Hamid also stressed the need for modernisation and automation of the grid by turning it into a “smart grid” in the past.

Habibur said, “We are working on automation. By installing a smart, automated grid, the source of such disturbances can be identified immediately.”