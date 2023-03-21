    বাংলা

    Murder suspect Arav Khan hasn't been arrested in Dubai: state minister

    Dubai police have kept him under surveillance after Interpol issued a red notice against him, says the Bangladesh ambassador in Abu Dhabi

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 March 2023, 03:27 PM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 03:27 PM

    Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive suspect in the 2018 murder of a policeman, has not been arrested in Dubai yet, according to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

    Dhaka has been in touch with the United Arab Emirates and the matter is developing, he said on Tuesday, a day after Interpol accepted Bangladesh's request to issue a red notice on Arav.

    Shahriar believes it is not possible for a Bangladeshi fugitive to live freely in a friendly country unless he has been granted political asylum.

    “If he identifies himself, there is no longer any scope for him to be free. So, what I can say is that he won't be able to stay there."

    Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates. Many Bangladeshi celebrities, including cricketer Shakib Al Hasan, actress Prarthana Fardin Dighi and social media star Ashraful Alom aka Hero Alom flew out to Dubai for the store's inauguration at Arav's invitation.

    The event caused a stir back home as just prior to it, police revealed that Arav was none other than Rabiul Islam, a fugitive charged with the 2018 murder of police officer Mamun Imran Khan. He took the alias Arav Khan and travelled to Dubai on an Indian passport.

    Recently, media reports citing unnamed sources have indicated that Arav had been arrested in Dubai.

    Addressing the reports, Mohammed Abu Zafar, the Bangladesh ambassador in Abu Dhabi, said police in Dubai are keeping an eye on Arav. "We also heard rumours [about Arav's arrest] but those are unconfirmed. But he is certainly being kept under surveillance by Dubai police."

    On Arav reportedly holding a fake Indian passport, the ambassador said the authorities in the UAE will discuss the matter with India.

    To a question about Interpol's red notice, he said, there are many names of each person. As Rabiul was already wanted in Bangladesh. The police of this country will take action according to the other names which have been sent along with it.

    As the current head of Interpol had previously served as Abu Dhabi's inspector general, Zafar says the matter will be treated with the necessary urgency.

    RELATED STORIES
    Interpol red notice looms for Arav Khan, a suspect in police murder
    Interpol red notice looms for Arav Khan
    Arav came into the spotlight recently after opening a jewellery store in the United Arab Emirates, joined by many Bangladeshi celebrities
    Amid controversy, ex-police chief Benazir says he does not know Arav Khan
    Benazir says he does not know Arav Khan
    The police murder suspect has triggered a controversy by opening a jewellery shop in Dubai
    Bangladesh police say inspector murder suspect has opened jewellery shop in Dubai
    Murder suspect opens jewellery shop in Dubai
    Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan and social media star Ashraful Alom have travelled to Dubai to join the inauguration of the shop
    Shakib Al Hasan at the inauguration of Arav Jewellers
    Shakib knew Arav was a murder suspect: police
    Police say the star cricketer ignored their request to refrain from attending the inauguration of Arav Jewellers in Dubai

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain