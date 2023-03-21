Murder suspect Arav Khan hasn't been arrested in Dubai: state minister

Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, a fugitive suspect in the 2018 murder of a policeman, has not been arrested in Dubai yet, according to State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shahriar Alam.

Dhaka has been in touch with the United Arab Emirates and the matter is developing, he said on Tuesday, a day after Interpol accepted Bangladesh's request to issue a red notice on Arav.

Shahriar believes it is not possible for a Bangladeshi fugitive to live freely in a friendly country unless he has been granted political asylum.