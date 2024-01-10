No one can say general election was rigged in the night: Hasina

No one will be able to allege that the Jan 7 vote was rigged overnight because the election process was transparent and free from government influence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.

She was speaking at the Awami League’s rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of her father and independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s return to Bangladesh from a Pakistani prison after the Liberation War.

The rally effectively became a victory celebration for the Awami League after Hasina led the party to absolute majority in parliament in an election boycotted by the largest opposition BNP and criticised by the West over violence and arrests of opposition figures on sabotage charges in the run-up to the polls.