No one can say general election was rigged in the night: Hasina

No one will be able to allege that the Jan 7 vote was rigged overnight because the election process was transparent and free from government influence, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said.
She was speaking at the Awami League’s rally at Suhrawardy Udyan in Dhaka on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of her father and independence hero Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s return to Bangladesh from a Pakistani prison after the Liberation War.
The rally effectively became a victory celebration for the Awami League after Hasina led the party to absolute majority in parliament in an election boycotted by the largest opposition BNP and criticised by the West over violence and arrests of opposition figures on sabotage charges in the run-up to the polls.
The government had also been criticised after the BNP’s boycott in the 2014 polls over their demand for an election-time caretaker administration, and allegations of widespread irregularities in the 2018 vote.
“This time no one can allege rigging or ballot box-stuffing in the night before the vote,” Hasina said at the rally, as supporters cheered her for the resounding win.
“You’ve seen that the election was very transparent and organised impartially. I think we let the Election Commission conduct the polls without any influence and cooperated with it after its formation independently following the passage of a law on its constitution,” she said.
The Awami League chief added that the Election Commission had total control of the law-enforcing agencies and the administration for the sake of a free and fair election. “We never interfered with its work.”
She said achieving a 41.8 percent turnout in the general election even after the BNP’s “dream of foiling it” was not a “simple task”, and thanked the law enforcers, the administration, the armed forces and others who helped the Election Commission conduct the polls.
Hasina said some leaders betrayed the Awami League after Bangabandhu’s assassination in 1975, but no one will be able to stop Bangladesh from marching forward on the path of development now because the party has retained power.