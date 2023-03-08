Do not know if the fatal Siddique Bazar building followed construction code: RAJUK director

A director of the Rajdhani Unnayan Kartripakkha, the capital development authority, could not confirm whether the Café Queen building in Old Dhaka’s Siddique Bazar was constructed according to government rules after a devastating blast in the building left 19 people dead.

While visiting the blast site on Wednesday, RAJUK Director Hamidur Rahman said he would have more access to information once his office reopens after the Shab-e-Barat holidays.

A local, who asked not to be named, said the building was constructed four decades ago. It was initially three floors tall and was later expanded by four more storeys. The one who led the construction of the building died a decade ago and his sons own it now, he said.