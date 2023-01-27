    বাংলা

    Two more children die after falling from building roof in Dhaka

    This is the second such incident in the capital in two days

    Published : 27 Jan 2023, 05:36 PM
    Updated : 27 Jan 2023, 05:36 PM

    Two children have lost their lives after falling from the roof of a building in the second such incident in two days in Dhaka.

    The latest incident occurred when cousins Abdur Rahim, 9, and Lamia, 4, were playing on the roof of a five-storey building in the Sylhety Bazar area of Ahsanbagh on Friday evening, said Mostafa Anwar, an inspector at Kamrangirchar Police Station.

    Locals took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but doctors declared them dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp at the hospital.

    Rasel, a young man who identified himself with a single name, was among those who brought the two children to the hospital. The roof of the building has no safety railings, he said.

    On Thursday, a 12-year-old sixth-grader fell to his death from a six-storey building attempting to retrieve a ball from the neighbouring roof in Old Dhaka’s Lalbagh.

