Two more children die after falling from building roof in Dhaka

Two children have lost their lives after falling from the roof of a building in the second such incident in two days in Dhaka.

The latest incident occurred when cousins Abdur Rahim, 9, and Lamia, 4, were playing on the roof of a five-storey building in the Sylhety Bazar area of Ahsanbagh on Friday evening, said Mostafa Anwar, an inspector at Kamrangirchar Police Station.

Locals took them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital but doctors declared them dead, said Inspector Bachchu Mia of the police camp at the hospital.