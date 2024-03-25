    বাংলা

    Prime Minister Hasina presents Independence Award to 10 recipients

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented the Independence Award, Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour, to 10 individuals for their outstanding contributions to the country.

    She handed over the awards at a ceremony at Dhaka’s Osmani Smriti Auditorium on Monday.

    Three people received the award in the ‘Independence and Liberation War’ category, one in the ‘Science and Technology’ category, one for medical education, one for culture, one for sports, and three for social service.

    Freedom fighters Kazi Abdus Sattar Bir Pratik, Md Fazlul Haque, and Shaheed Abu Nayem Md Nazim Uddin Khan received the award for their contributions to the independence struggle and the Liberation War. Fazlul and Shaheed received the awards posthumously.

    Dr Mobarak Ahmad Khan received the prize for his contributions to science and technology, while Dr Harishankar Das was honoured for his contributions to medical education.

    Lyricist Mohammad Rafikuzzaman was recognised for his contribution to culture, while former athlete Firoza Khatun received the award in the sports category.

    Three people – Aranya Chiran, freedom fighter Dr Mollah Obaidul Baki, and SM Abraham Lincoln – were awarded in the social science category.

    The Independence Award has been presented to individuals and institutions every year ahead of Independence Day since 1977.

    Award recipients receive Tk 500,000, an 18 carat gold medal weighing 50 gm, a replica of the medal, and a certificate.

