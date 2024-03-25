Prime Minister Hasina presents Independence Award to 10 recipients

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has presented the Independence Award, Bangladesh’s highest civilian honour, to 10 individuals for their outstanding contributions to the country.

She handed over the awards at a ceremony at Dhaka’s Osmani Smriti Auditorium on Monday.

Three people received the award in the ‘Independence and Liberation War’ category, one in the ‘Science and Technology’ category, one for medical education, one for culture, one for sports, and three for social service.

Freedom fighters Kazi Abdus Sattar Bir Pratik, Md Fazlul Haque, and Shaheed Abu Nayem Md Nazim Uddin Khan received the award for their contributions to the independence struggle and the Liberation War. Fazlul and Shaheed received the awards posthumously.