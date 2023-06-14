    বাংলা

    Man held after bodies of wife, daughter are found in a Dhaka hospital

    Police have detained a man over his alleged involvement in the murder of the woman and her daughter in Merul Badda

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 June 2023, 07:48 AM
    Updated : 14 June 2023, 07:48 AM

    Police have detained a man for his alleged involvement in the deaths of his wife and daughter in Dhaka’s Merul Badda.

    The authorities, however, could not confirm if the victims were killed or died by suicide.

    Police retrieved the bodies of Brishty Khatun, 33, a native of Munshiganj’s Tongibari Upazila, and her 10-year-old daughter Sanja Marua from Farazy Hospital in Banasree after receiving a 999 call on Wednesday.

    Marua was an English-medium madrasa student. Brishty’s husband, SM Selim, has been detained over the matter, a police officer said.

    The couple has been living in a flat owned by Selim in West Merul Badda. They have another eight-month-old child.

    The bodies were recovered from the hospital’s emergency department and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue afterwards for an autopsy, Badda Police Station Sub-Inspector Sadeque Mia said.

    “An investigation will confirm whether it’s a case of murder or suicide. Selim has been detained over allegations made by Brishty’s relatives.”

    Brishty’s maternal uncle, Sohel Shikdar, alleged that his niece was either killed by poisoning or smothered with a pillow. “Her daughter was also killed as she may have witnessed the murder.”

    He claimed that Brishty’s husband was having a number of extramarital affairs. The couple had a row recently after Selim returned from a trip to Cox’s Bazar. Sohel believes Brishty was killed when she protested Selim’s behaviour.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    2 die in Dhaka road accidents
    One of the victims was run over as he was crossing the road, while the other died when a bus ploughed into a rickshaw
    4 arrested, alcohol recovered from a Dhaka rave
    4 arrested in raid on a Dhaka rave
    Three officials from E-Cube Entertainment have also been named in a narcotics control case over the incident
    Daughter of Shahriar Kabir found dead in Dhaka home
    Daughter of Shahriar Kabir found dead
    Police say she died by suicide and have handed the body back to the family
    Serajul Alam Khan, the 'mystery man' of Bangladesh politics, dies at 82
    Serajul Alam Khan dies at 82
    He was suffering from a combination of respiratory issues and heart complications

    Opinion

    Life with and without social media
    Tasneem Hossain
    Exploring the potential alternative methods of electricity production
    An exhibition to get some food for thought
    Takir Hossain
    Save our planet: #BeatPlasticPollution
    Tasneem Hossain