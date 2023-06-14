Man held after bodies of wife, daughter are found in a Dhaka hospital

Police have detained a man for his alleged involvement in the deaths of his wife and daughter in Dhaka’s Merul Badda.
The authorities, however, could not confirm if the victims were killed or died by suicide.
Police retrieved the bodies of Brishty Khatun, 33, a native of Munshiganj’s Tongibari Upazila, and her 10-year-old daughter Sanja Marua from Farazy Hospital in Banasree after receiving a 999 call on Wednesday.
Marua was an English-medium madrasa student. Brishty’s husband, SM Selim, has been detained over the matter, a police officer said.
The couple has been living in a flat owned by Selim in West Merul Badda. They have another eight-month-old child.
The bodies were recovered from the hospital’s emergency department and sent to Dhaka Medical College Hospital's morgue afterwards for an autopsy, Badda Police Station Sub-Inspector Sadeque Mia said.
“An investigation will confirm whether it’s a case of murder or suicide. Selim has been detained over allegations made by Brishty’s relatives.”
Brishty’s maternal uncle, Sohel Shikdar, alleged that his niece was either killed by poisoning or smothered with a pillow. “Her daughter was also killed as she may have witnessed the murder.”
He claimed that Brishty’s husband was having a number of extramarital affairs. The couple had a row recently after Selim returned from a trip to Cox’s Bazar. Sohel believes Brishty was killed when she protested Selim’s behaviour.