Man held after bodies of wife, daughter are found in a Dhaka hospital

Police have detained a man for his alleged involvement in the deaths of his wife and daughter in Dhaka’s Merul Badda.

The authorities, however, could not confirm if the victims were killed or died by suicide.

Police retrieved the bodies of Brishty Khatun, 33, a native of Munshiganj’s Tongibari Upazila, and her 10-year-old daughter Sanja Marua from Farazy Hospital in Banasree after receiving a 999 call on Wednesday.

Marua was an English-medium madrasa student. Brishty’s husband, SM Selim, has been detained over the matter, a police officer said.